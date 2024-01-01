1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Croatian kunas

Convert KZT to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
15.61 hrk

1.00000 KZT = 0.01561 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Croatian Kuna
1 KZT0.01561 HRK
5 KZT0.07807 HRK
10 KZT0.15614 HRK
20 KZT0.31228 HRK
50 KZT0.78070 HRK
100 KZT1.56140 HRK
250 KZT3.90350 HRK
500 KZT7.80700 HRK
1000 KZT15.61400 HRK
2000 KZT31.22800 HRK
5000 KZT78.07000 HRK
10000 KZT156.14000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HRK64.04490 KZT
5 HRK320.22450 KZT
10 HRK640.44900 KZT
20 HRK1280.89800 KZT
50 HRK3202.24500 KZT
100 HRK6404.49000 KZT
250 HRK16011.22500 KZT
500 HRK32022.45000 KZT
1000 HRK64044.90000 KZT
2000 HRK128089.80000 KZT
5000 HRK320224.50000 KZT
10000 HRK640449.00000 KZT