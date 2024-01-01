10 thousand Croatian kunas to Bulgarian levs

Convert HRK to BGN at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = лв0.2637 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
HRK to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 HRK to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26460.2646
Low0.25490.2489
Average0.25950.2545
Change2.39%5.23%
1 HRK to BGN stats

The performance of HRK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2646 and a 30 day low of 0.2549. This means the 30 day average was 0.2595. The change for HRK to BGN was 2.39.

The performance of HRK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2646 and a 90 day low of 0.2489. This means the 90 day average was 0.2545. The change for HRK to BGN was 5.23.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3420.9471.5350.7891.69918.102
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0980.5641.21512.949
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26513.486
1 EUR1.0561.4761.41711.6210.8331.79419.115

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.26375 BGN
5 HRK1.31873 BGN
10 HRK2.63745 BGN
20 HRK5.27490 BGN
50 HRK13.18725 BGN
100 HRK26.37450 BGN
250 HRK65.93625 BGN
500 HRK131.87250 BGN
1000 HRK263.74500 BGN
2000 HRK527.49000 BGN
5000 HRK1,318.72500 BGN
10000 HRK2,637.45000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.79155 HRK
5 BGN18.95775 HRK
10 BGN37.91550 HRK
20 BGN75.83100 HRK
50 BGN189.57750 HRK
100 BGN379.15500 HRK
250 BGN947.88750 HRK
500 BGN1,895.77500 HRK
1000 BGN3,791.55000 HRK
2000 BGN7,583.10000 HRK
5000 BGN18,957.75000 HRK
10000 BGN37,915.50000 HRK