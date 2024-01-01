50 Bulgarian levs to Croatian kunas

Convert BGN to HRK at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = kn3.795 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
BGN to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HRK
1 BGN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.92304.0171
Low3.77913.7791
Average3.85763.9329
Change-2.70%-5.21%
1 BGN to HRK stats

The performance of BGN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9230 and a 30 day low of 3.7791. This means the 30 day average was 3.8576. The change for BGN to HRK was -2.70.

The performance of BGN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0171 and a 90 day low of 3.7791. This means the 90 day average was 3.9329. The change for BGN to HRK was -5.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5341.3390.78918.056
1 EUR1.05811.7931.4791.6231.4160.83519.1
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.656
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.917

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.79513 HRK
5 BGN18.97565 HRK
10 BGN37.95130 HRK
20 BGN75.90260 HRK
50 BGN189.75650 HRK
100 BGN379.51300 HRK
250 BGN948.78250 HRK
500 BGN1,897.56500 HRK
1000 BGN3,795.13000 HRK
2000 BGN7,590.26000 HRK
5000 BGN18,975.65000 HRK
10000 BGN37,951.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.26350 BGN
5 HRK1.31748 BGN
10 HRK2.63495 BGN
20 HRK5.26990 BGN
50 HRK13.17475 BGN
100 HRK26.34950 BGN
250 HRK65.87375 BGN
500 HRK131.74750 BGN
1000 HRK263.49500 BGN
2000 HRK526.99000 BGN
5000 HRK1,317.47500 BGN
10000 HRK2,634.95000 BGN