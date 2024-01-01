5 Honduran lempiras to Saudi riyals

Convert HNL to SAR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = SR0.1488 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
HNL to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 HNL to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15070.1515
Low0.14880.1488
Average0.14940.1505
Change-1.26%-1.63%
1 HNL to SAR stats

The performance of HNL to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1507 and a 30 day low of 0.1488. This means the 30 day average was 0.1494. The change for HNL to SAR was -1.26.

The performance of HNL to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1515 and a 90 day low of 0.1488. This means the 90 day average was 0.1505. The change for HNL to SAR was -1.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saudi Riyal
1 HNL0.14879 SAR
5 HNL0.74397 SAR
10 HNL1.48793 SAR
20 HNL2.97586 SAR
50 HNL7.43965 SAR
100 HNL14.87930 SAR
250 HNL37.19825 SAR
500 HNL74.39650 SAR
1000 HNL148.79300 SAR
2000 HNL297.58600 SAR
5000 HNL743.96500 SAR
10000 HNL1,487.93000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Honduran Lempira
1 SAR6.72073 HNL
5 SAR33.60365 HNL
10 SAR67.20730 HNL
20 SAR134.41460 HNL
50 SAR336.03650 HNL
100 SAR672.07300 HNL
250 SAR1,680.18250 HNL
500 SAR3,360.36500 HNL
1000 SAR6,720.73000 HNL
2000 SAR13,441.46000 HNL
5000 SAR33,603.65000 HNL
10000 SAR67,207.30000 HNL