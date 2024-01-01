1 Honduran lempira to Pakistani rupees

Convert HNL to PKR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₨11.01 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
HNL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 HNL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.150611.2667
Low11.013011.0130
Average11.056411.1530
Change-1.23%-2.16%
1 HNL to PKR stats

The performance of HNL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1506 and a 30 day low of 11.0130. This means the 30 day average was 11.0564. The change for HNL to PKR was -1.23.

The performance of HNL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2667 and a 90 day low of 11.0130. This means the 90 day average was 11.1530. The change for HNL to PKR was -2.16.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Pakistani Rupee
1 HNL11.01300 PKR
5 HNL55.06500 PKR
10 HNL110.13000 PKR
20 HNL220.26000 PKR
50 HNL550.65000 PKR
100 HNL1,101.30000 PKR
250 HNL2,753.25000 PKR
500 HNL5,506.50000 PKR
1000 HNL11,013.00000 PKR
2000 HNL22,026.00000 PKR
5000 HNL55,065.00000 PKR
10000 HNL110,130.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 PKR0.09080 HNL
5 PKR0.45401 HNL
10 PKR0.90802 HNL
20 PKR1.81604 HNL
50 PKR4.54010 HNL
100 PKR9.08019 HNL
250 PKR22.70048 HNL
500 PKR45.40095 HNL
1000 PKR90.80190 HNL
2000 PKR181.60380 HNL
5000 PKR454.00950 HNL
10000 PKR908.01900 HNL