5 Honduran lempiras to Norwegian kroner

Convert HNL to NOK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = kr0.4367 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
HNL to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 HNL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44320.4432
Low0.43240.4183
Average0.43800.4315
Change-0.61%2.29%
1 HNL to NOK stats

The performance of HNL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4432 and a 30 day low of 0.4324. This means the 30 day average was 0.4380. The change for HNL to NOK was -0.61.

The performance of HNL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4432 and a 90 day low of 0.4183. This means the 90 day average was 0.4315. The change for HNL to NOK was 2.29.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Norwegian Krone
1 HNL0.43668 NOK
5 HNL2.18342 NOK
10 HNL4.36683 NOK
20 HNL8.73366 NOK
50 HNL21.83415 NOK
100 HNL43.66830 NOK
250 HNL109.17075 NOK
500 HNL218.34150 NOK
1000 HNL436.68300 NOK
2000 HNL873.36600 NOK
5000 HNL2,183.41500 NOK
10000 HNL4,366.83000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 NOK2.28999 HNL
5 NOK11.44995 HNL
10 NOK22.89990 HNL
20 NOK45.79980 HNL
50 NOK114.49950 HNL
100 NOK228.99900 HNL
250 NOK572.49750 HNL
500 NOK1,144.99500 HNL
1000 NOK2,289.99000 HNL
2000 NOK4,579.98000 HNL
5000 NOK11,449.95000 HNL
10000 NOK22,899.90000 HNL