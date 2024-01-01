20 Honduran lempiras to Jordanian dinars

Convert HNL to JOD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = JD0.02811 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:48
HNL to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 HNL to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0286
Low0.02810.0281
Average0.02820.0284
Change-1.19%-1.58%
1 HNL to JOD stats

The performance of HNL to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for HNL to JOD was -1.19.

The performance of HNL to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0286 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0284. The change for HNL to JOD was -1.58.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jordanian Dinar
1 HNL0.02811 JOD
5 HNL0.14053 JOD
10 HNL0.28106 JOD
20 HNL0.56212 JOD
50 HNL1.40531 JOD
100 HNL2.81062 JOD
250 HNL7.02655 JOD
500 HNL14.05310 JOD
1000 HNL28.10620 JOD
2000 HNL56.21240 JOD
5000 HNL140.53100 JOD
10000 HNL281.06200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 JOD35.57930 HNL
5 JOD177.89650 HNL
10 JOD355.79300 HNL
20 JOD711.58600 HNL
50 JOD1,778.96500 HNL
100 JOD3,557.93000 HNL
250 JOD8,894.82500 HNL
500 JOD17,789.65000 HNL
1000 JOD35,579.30000 HNL
2000 JOD71,158.60000 HNL
5000 JOD177,896.50000 HNL
10000 JOD355,793.00000 HNL