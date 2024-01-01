Guyanaese dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert GYD to UGX at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Ush17.64 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 GYD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.643417.8553
Low17.486717.4867
Average17.540917.6470
Change0.54%-1.03%
View full history

1 GYD to UGX stats

The performance of GYD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.6434 and a 30 day low of 17.4867. This means the 30 day average was 17.5409. The change for GYD to UGX was 0.54.

The performance of GYD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.8553 and a 90 day low of 17.4867. This means the 90 day average was 17.6470. The change for GYD to UGX was -1.03.

Track market ratesView GYD to UGX chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4781.6230.93621.298
1 GBP1.20111.27107.2091.7741.9481.12425.571
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 GYD17.64340 UGX
5 GYD88.21700 UGX
10 GYD176.43400 UGX
20 GYD352.86800 UGX
50 GYD882.17000 UGX
100 GYD1,764.34000 UGX
250 GYD4,410.85000 UGX
500 GYD8,821.70000 UGX
1000 GYD17,643.40000 UGX
2000 GYD35,286.80000 UGX
5000 GYD88,217.00000 UGX
10000 GYD176,434.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 UGX0.05668 GYD
5 UGX0.28339 GYD
10 UGX0.56678 GYD
20 UGX1.13357 GYD
50 UGX2.83392 GYD
100 UGX5.66784 GYD
250 UGX14.16960 GYD
500 UGX28.33920 GYD
1000 UGX56.67840 GYD
2000 UGX113.35680 GYD
5000 UGX283.39200 GYD
10000 UGX566.78400 GYD