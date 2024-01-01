Guyanaese dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert GYD to QAR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = QR0.01743 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 GYD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01750.0175
Low0.01740.0174
Average0.01740.0175
Change-0.11%-0.36%
View full history

1 GYD to QAR stats

The performance of GYD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0175 and a 30 day low of 0.0174. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for GYD to QAR was -0.11.

The performance of GYD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0175 and a 90 day low of 0.0174. This means the 90 day average was 0.0175. The change for GYD to QAR was -0.36.

Track market ratesView GYD to QAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4771.6230.93621.292
1 GBP1.20111.27107.21.7741.9481.12425.562
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5340.88420.122
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 GYD0.01743 QAR
5 GYD0.08716 QAR
10 GYD0.17432 QAR
20 GYD0.34863 QAR
50 GYD0.87158 QAR
100 GYD1.74316 QAR
250 GYD4.35790 QAR
500 GYD8.71580 QAR
1000 GYD17.43160 QAR
2000 GYD34.86320 QAR
5000 GYD87.15800 QAR
10000 GYD174.31600 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Guyanaese Dollar
1 QAR57.36690 GYD
5 QAR286.83450 GYD
10 QAR573.66900 GYD
20 QAR1,147.33800 GYD
50 QAR2,868.34500 GYD
100 QAR5,736.69000 GYD
250 QAR14,341.72500 GYD
500 QAR28,683.45000 GYD
1000 QAR57,366.90000 GYD
2000 QAR114,733.80000 GYD
5000 QAR286,834.50000 GYD
10000 QAR573,669.00000 GYD