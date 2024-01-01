Guyanaese dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert GYD to NOK at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = kr0.05255 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
GYD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 GYD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05340.0534
Low0.05220.0497
Average0.05270.0515
Change0.27%3.44%
1 GYD to NOK stats

The performance of GYD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0534 and a 30 day low of 0.0522. This means the 30 day average was 0.0527. The change for GYD to NOK was 0.27.

The performance of GYD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0534 and a 90 day low of 0.0497. This means the 90 day average was 0.0515. The change for GYD to NOK was 3.44.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 GYD0.05255 NOK
5 GYD0.26273 NOK
10 GYD0.52546 NOK
20 GYD1.05092 NOK
50 GYD2.62729 NOK
100 GYD5.25458 NOK
250 GYD13.13645 NOK
500 GYD26.27290 NOK
1000 GYD52.54580 NOK
2000 GYD105.09160 NOK
5000 GYD262.72900 NOK
10000 GYD525.45800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NOK19.03100 GYD
5 NOK95.15500 GYD
10 NOK190.31000 GYD
20 NOK380.62000 GYD
50 NOK951.55000 GYD
100 NOK1,903.10000 GYD
250 NOK4,757.75000 GYD
500 NOK9,515.50000 GYD
1000 NOK19,031.00000 GYD
2000 NOK38,062.00000 GYD
5000 NOK95,155.00000 GYD
10000 NOK190,310.00000 GYD