5 gyd
0.26 nok

1.00000 GYD = 0.05207 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:5 UTC
GYD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 GYD0.05207 NOK
5 GYD0.26034 NOK
10 GYD0.52068 NOK
20 GYD1.04137 NOK
50 GYD2.60342 NOK
100 GYD5.20685 NOK
250 GYD13.01713 NOK
500 GYD26.03425 NOK
1000 GYD52.06850 NOK
2000 GYD104.13700 NOK
5000 GYD260.34250 NOK
10000 GYD520.68500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NOK19.20550 GYD
5 NOK96.02750 GYD
10 NOK192.05500 GYD
20 NOK384.11000 GYD
50 NOK960.27500 GYD
100 NOK1920.55000 GYD
250 NOK4801.37500 GYD
500 NOK9602.75000 GYD
1000 NOK19205.50000 GYD
2000 NOK38411.00000 GYD
5000 NOK96027.50000 GYD
10000 NOK192055.00000 GYD