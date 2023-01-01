10 thousand Guyanaese dollars to Myanmar kyats

Convert GYD to MMK at the real exchange rate

10000 gyd
100239 mmk

1.00000 GYD = 10.02390 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36 UTC
GYD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 GYD10.02390 MMK
5 GYD50.11950 MMK
10 GYD100.23900 MMK
20 GYD200.47800 MMK
50 GYD501.19500 MMK
100 GYD1002.39000 MMK
250 GYD2505.97500 MMK
500 GYD5011.95000 MMK
1000 GYD10023.90000 MMK
2000 GYD20047.80000 MMK
5000 GYD50119.50000 MMK
10000 GYD100239.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MMK0.09976 GYD
5 MMK0.49881 GYD
10 MMK0.99762 GYD
20 MMK1.99524 GYD
50 MMK4.98810 GYD
100 MMK9.97619 GYD
250 MMK24.94047 GYD
500 MMK49.88095 GYD
1000 MMK99.76190 GYD
2000 MMK199.52380 GYD
5000 MMK498.80950 GYD
10000 MMK997.61900 GYD