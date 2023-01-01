5 Myanmar kyats to Guyanaese dollars

1.00000 MMK = 0.09963 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 GYD
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MMK0.09963 GYD
5 MMK0.49813 GYD
10 MMK0.99626 GYD
20 MMK1.99252 GYD
50 MMK4.98131 GYD
100 MMK9.96262 GYD
250 MMK24.90655 GYD
500 MMK49.81310 GYD
1000 MMK99.62620 GYD
2000 MMK199.25240 GYD
5000 MMK498.13100 GYD
10000 MMK996.26200 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 GYD10.03750 MMK
5 GYD50.18750 MMK
10 GYD100.37500 MMK
20 GYD200.75000 MMK
50 GYD501.87500 MMK
100 GYD1003.75000 MMK
250 GYD2509.37500 MMK
500 GYD5018.75000 MMK
1000 GYD10037.50000 MMK
2000 GYD20075.00000 MMK
5000 GYD50187.50000 MMK
10000 GYD100375.00000 MMK