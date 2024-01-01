Guyanaese dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert GYD to JMD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = J$0.7566 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
GYD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 GYD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75860.7593
Low0.75230.7484
Average0.75630.7540
Change-0.26%0.83%
1 GYD to JMD stats

The performance of GYD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7586 and a 30 day low of 0.7523. This means the 30 day average was 0.7563. The change for GYD to JMD was -0.26.

The performance of GYD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7593 and a 90 day low of 0.7484. This means the 90 day average was 0.7540. The change for GYD to JMD was 0.83.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 GYD0.75659 JMD
5 GYD3.78294 JMD
10 GYD7.56587 JMD
20 GYD15.13174 JMD
50 GYD37.82935 JMD
100 GYD75.65870 JMD
250 GYD189.14675 JMD
500 GYD378.29350 JMD
1000 GYD756.58700 JMD
2000 GYD1,513.17400 JMD
5000 GYD3,782.93500 JMD
10000 GYD7,565.87000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JMD1.32173 GYD
5 JMD6.60865 GYD
10 JMD13.21730 GYD
20 JMD26.43460 GYD
50 JMD66.08650 GYD
100 JMD132.17300 GYD
250 JMD330.43250 GYD
500 JMD660.86500 GYD
1000 JMD1,321.73000 GYD
2000 JMD2,643.46000 GYD
5000 JMD6,608.65000 GYD
10000 JMD13,217.30000 GYD