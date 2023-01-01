5 Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

Convert GNF to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
0.03 php

1.00000 GNF = 0.00662 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.048587.21231.436241.658490.964418.4658
1GBP1.152811.20875100.5421.655751.911971.1117621.288
1USD0.953750.827301183.17821.36981.581780.919917.6116
1INR0.01146630.009946130.012022410.01646830.01901670.01105940.211733

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Philippine Peso
1 GNF0.00662 PHP
5 GNF0.03308 PHP
10 GNF0.06616 PHP
20 GNF0.13231 PHP
50 GNF0.33078 PHP
100 GNF0.66156 PHP
250 GNF1.65389 PHP
500 GNF3.30778 PHP
1000 GNF6.61555 PHP
2000 GNF13.23110 PHP
5000 GNF33.07775 PHP
10000 GNF66.15550 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 PHP151.15900 GNF
5 PHP755.79500 GNF
10 PHP1511.59000 GNF
20 PHP3023.18000 GNF
50 PHP7557.95000 GNF
100 PHP15115.90000 GNF
250 PHP37789.75000 GNF
500 PHP75579.50000 GNF
1000 PHP151159.00000 GNF
2000 PHP302318.00000 GNF
5000 PHP755795.00000 GNF
10000 PHP1511590.00000 GNF