1.00000 GNF = 0.24458 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 GNF0.24458 MMK
5 GNF1.22292 MMK
10 GNF2.44584 MMK
20 GNF4.89168 MMK
50 GNF12.22920 MMK
100 GNF24.45840 MMK
250 GNF61.14600 MMK
500 GNF122.29200 MMK
1000 GNF244.58400 MMK
2000 GNF489.16800 MMK
5000 GNF1222.92000 MMK
10000 GNF2445.84000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guinean Franc
1 MMK4.08857 GNF
5 MMK20.44285 GNF
10 MMK40.88570 GNF
20 MMK81.77140 GNF
50 MMK204.42850 GNF
100 MMK408.85700 GNF
250 MMK1022.14250 GNF
500 MMK2044.28500 GNF
1000 MMK4088.57000 GNF
2000 MMK8177.14000 GNF
5000 MMK20442.85000 GNF
10000 MMK40885.70000 GNF