10 mmk
41 gnf

1.00000 MMK = 4.08881 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:0 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 GNF
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.04787.1391.435381.66190.9641518.766
1GBP1.1541311.2083100.5641.656521.917941.1127621.6571
1USD0.95510.827609183.22731.370951.58730.920917.9236
1INR0.01147590.009943960.012015310.01647240.01907190.01106490.215357

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guinean Franc
1 MMK4.08881 GNF
5 MMK20.44405 GNF
10 MMK40.88810 GNF
20 MMK81.77620 GNF
50 MMK204.44050 GNF
100 MMK408.88100 GNF
250 MMK1022.20250 GNF
500 MMK2044.40500 GNF
1000 MMK4088.81000 GNF
2000 MMK8177.62000 GNF
5000 MMK20444.05000 GNF
10000 MMK40888.10000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 GNF0.24457 MMK
5 GNF1.22285 MMK
10 GNF2.44570 MMK
20 GNF4.89140 MMK
50 GNF12.22850 MMK
100 GNF24.45700 MMK
250 GNF61.14250 MMK
500 GNF122.28500 MMK
1000 GNF244.57000 MMK
2000 GNF489.14000 MMK
5000 GNF1222.85000 MMK
10000 GNF2445.70000 MMK