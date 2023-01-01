1 Guinean franc to British pounds sterling

1 gnf
0.00 gbp

1.00000 GNF = 0.00010 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
GNF to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.049287.26141.436091.65790.9648518.5052
1GBP1.1527411.2095100.5941.65551.91121.1122221.3324
1USD0.95310.826788183.16951.368751.580150.919617.6374
1INR0.01145980.0099410.012023610.01645740.01899920.01105690.212066

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 GNF0.00010 GBP
5 GNF0.00048 GBP
10 GNF0.00096 GBP
20 GNF0.00193 GBP
50 GNF0.00481 GBP
100 GNF0.00963 GBP
250 GNF0.02407 GBP
500 GNF0.04815 GBP
1000 GNF0.09629 GBP
2000 GNF0.19259 GBP
5000 GNF0.48147 GBP
10000 GNF0.96295 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Guinean Franc
1 GBP10384.80000 GNF
5 GBP51924.00000 GNF
10 GBP103848.00000 GNF
20 GBP207696.00000 GNF
50 GBP519240.00000 GNF
100 GBP1038480.00000 GNF
250 GBP2596200.00000 GNF
500 GBP5192400.00000 GNF
1000 GBP10384800.00000 GNF
2000 GBP20769600.00000 GNF
5000 GBP51924000.00000 GNF
10000 GBP103848000.00000 GNF