10 Guinean francs to Canadian dollars

Convert GNF to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.00 cad

1.00000 GNF = 0.00016 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.048687.2211.436271.65760.96618.5272
1GBP1.1528711.2089100.5541.655831.9111.1136721.3594
1USD0.953650.827198183.17851.36971.580780.9212517.6685
1INR0.01146510.009944860.012022310.0164670.01900460.01107560.212417

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 CAD
5 GNF0.00080 CAD
10 GNF0.00160 CAD
20 GNF0.00319 CAD
50 GNF0.00798 CAD
100 GNF0.01595 CAD
250 GNF0.03988 CAD
500 GNF0.07976 CAD
1000 GNF0.15953 CAD
2000 GNF0.31905 CAD
5000 GNF0.79763 CAD
10000 GNF1.59527 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 CAD6268.53000 GNF
5 CAD31342.65000 GNF
10 CAD62685.30000 GNF
20 CAD125370.60000 GNF
50 CAD313426.50000 GNF
100 CAD626853.00000 GNF
250 CAD1567132.50000 GNF
500 CAD3134265.00000 GNF
1000 CAD6268530.00000 GNF
2000 CAD12537060.00000 GNF
5000 CAD31342650.00000 GNF
10000 CAD62685300.00000 GNF