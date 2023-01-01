1 Gambian dalasi to Samoan talas

Convert GMD to WST at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
0.04 wst

1.00000 GMD = 0.04224 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86781.048387.21241.436431.658180.9657518.5125
1GBP1.1523411.20785100.4861.655061.910551.1128721.33
1USD0.953950.827917183.19411.370251.581780.9213517.6595
1INR0.01146630.009951640.012020110.01647050.01901310.01107470.212269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Samoan Tala
1 GMD0.04224 WST
5 GMD0.21122 WST
10 GMD0.42243 WST
20 GMD0.84486 WST
50 GMD2.11215 WST
100 GMD4.22430 WST
250 GMD10.56075 WST
500 GMD21.12150 WST
1000 GMD42.24300 WST
2000 GMD84.48600 WST
5000 GMD211.21500 WST
10000 GMD422.43000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Gambian Dalasi
1 WST23.67260 GMD
5 WST118.36300 GMD
10 WST236.72600 GMD
20 WST473.45200 GMD
50 WST1183.63000 GMD
100 WST2367.26000 GMD
250 WST5918.15000 GMD
500 WST11836.30000 GMD
1000 WST23672.60000 GMD
2000 WST47345.20000 GMD
5000 WST118363.00000 GMD
10000 WST236726.00000 GMD