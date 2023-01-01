1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

Convert GMD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
2,264 kes

1.00000 GMD = 2.26382 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GMD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.047387.12651.434541.657380.9629518.537
1GBP1.1534711.20805100.4991.654731.911771.1107321.3822
1USD0.954850.82778183.19151.369751.582530.919517.6998
1INR0.01147760.00995030.012020510.0164650.01902270.01105280.21276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD2.26382 KES
5 GMD11.31910 KES
10 GMD22.63820 KES
20 GMD45.27640 KES
50 GMD113.19100 KES
100 GMD226.38200 KES
250 GMD565.95500 KES
500 GMD1131.91000 KES
1000 GMD2263.82000 KES
2000 GMD4527.64000 KES
5000 GMD11319.10000 KES
10000 GMD22638.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.44173 GMD
5 KES2.20865 GMD
10 KES4.41731 GMD
20 KES8.83462 GMD
50 KES22.08655 GMD
100 KES44.17310 GMD
250 KES110.43275 GMD
500 KES220.86550 GMD
1000 KES441.73100 GMD
2000 KES883.46200 GMD
5000 KES2208.65500 GMD
10000 KES4417.31000 GMD