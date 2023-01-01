500 Gibraltar pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GIP to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 gip
2348.09 ils

1.00000 GIP = 4.69618 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:25 UTC
GIP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.0464587.07091.435311.657610.9623518.5517
1GBP1.1527411.2064100.381.65471.910981.1093421.3873
1USD0.955650.828912183.2061.37161.584030.919517.7282
1INR0.01148490.009962170.012018410.01648440.01903750.01105090.213064

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GIP4.69618 ILS
5 GIP23.48090 ILS
10 GIP46.96180 ILS
20 GIP93.92360 ILS
50 GIP234.80900 ILS
100 GIP469.61800 ILS
250 GIP1174.04500 ILS
500 GIP2348.09000 ILS
1000 GIP4696.18000 ILS
2000 GIP9392.36000 ILS
5000 GIP23480.90000 ILS
10000 GIP46961.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gibraltar Pound
1 ILS0.21294 GIP
5 ILS1.06469 GIP
10 ILS2.12939 GIP
20 ILS4.25878 GIP
50 ILS10.64695 GIP
100 ILS21.29390 GIP
250 ILS53.23475 GIP
500 ILS106.46950 GIP
1000 ILS212.93900 GIP
2000 ILS425.87800 GIP
5000 ILS1064.69500 GIP
10000 ILS2129.39000 GIP