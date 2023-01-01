1 Gibraltar pound to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GIP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 gip
4.70 ils

1.00000 GIP = 4.69630 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:24 UTC
GIP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GIP4.69630 ILS
5 GIP23.48150 ILS
10 GIP46.96300 ILS
20 GIP93.92600 ILS
50 GIP234.81500 ILS
100 GIP469.63000 ILS
250 GIP1174.07500 ILS
500 GIP2348.15000 ILS
1000 GIP4696.30000 ILS
2000 GIP9392.60000 ILS
5000 GIP23481.50000 ILS
10000 GIP46963.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gibraltar Pound
1 ILS0.21293 GIP
5 ILS1.06467 GIP
10 ILS2.12934 GIP
20 ILS4.25868 GIP
50 ILS10.64670 GIP
100 ILS21.29340 GIP
250 ILS53.23350 GIP
500 ILS106.46700 GIP
1000 ILS212.93400 GIP
2000 ILS425.86800 GIP
5000 ILS1064.67000 GIP
10000 ILS2129.34000 GIP