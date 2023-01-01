100 Ghanaian cedis to Algerian dinars

Convert GHS to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
1,221.84 dzd

1.00000 GHS = 12.21840 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:34 UTC
GHS to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.046587.12371.433551.650370.961818.543
1GBP1.153611.2072100.5021.653681.90381.1095321.3905
1USD0.955550.828363183.25251.369851.577040.919117.7191
1INR0.01147790.009950010.012011710.01645420.01894280.01103990.212836

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS12.21840 DZD
5 GHS61.09200 DZD
10 GHS122.18400 DZD
20 GHS244.36800 DZD
50 GHS610.92000 DZD
100 GHS1221.84000 DZD
250 GHS3054.60000 DZD
500 GHS6109.20000 DZD
1000 GHS12218.40000 DZD
2000 GHS24436.80000 DZD
5000 GHS61092.00000 DZD
10000 GHS122184.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0.08184 GHS
5 DZD0.40922 GHS
10 DZD0.81844 GHS
20 DZD1.63687 GHS
50 DZD4.09218 GHS
100 DZD8.18435 GHS
250 DZD20.46088 GHS
500 DZD40.92175 GHS
1000 DZD81.84350 GHS
2000 DZD163.68700 GHS
5000 DZD409.21750 GHS
10000 DZD818.43500 GHS