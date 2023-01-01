2000 Ghanaian cedis to Swiss francs

Convert GHS to CHF at the real exchange rate

2000 ghs
162.96 chf

1.00000 GHS = 0.08148 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046787.14041.433511.649650.9620518.5507
1GBP1.153411.20735100.5151.653531.902841.1096321.3979
1USD0.95540.82826183.25251.369551.576040.919117.723
1INR0.01147570.009948770.012011710.01645060.01893090.01103990.212882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swiss Franc
1 GHS0.08148 CHF
5 GHS0.40740 CHF
10 GHS0.81481 CHF
20 GHS1.62961 CHF
50 GHS4.07402 CHF
100 GHS8.14805 CHF
250 GHS20.37012 CHF
500 GHS40.74025 CHF
1000 GHS81.48050 CHF
2000 GHS162.96100 CHF
5000 GHS407.40250 CHF
10000 GHS814.80500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CHF12.27290 GHS
5 CHF61.36450 GHS
10 CHF122.72900 GHS
20 CHF245.45800 GHS
50 CHF613.64500 GHS
100 CHF1227.29000 GHS
250 CHF3068.22500 GHS
500 CHF6136.45000 GHS
1000 CHF12272.90000 GHS
2000 CHF24545.80000 GHS
5000 CHF61364.50000 GHS
10000 CHF122729.00000 GHS