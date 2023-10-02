1 Swiss franc to Ghanaian cedis

Convert CHF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 chf
12.29 ghs

1.00000 CHF = 12.29120 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:27 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056987.75971.434581.642930.9681518.3934
1GBP1.1539311.21945101.2571.655221.895621.1171821.2223
1USD0.946150.820042183.0351.357351.554480.916117.4032
1INR0.01139480.009875860.012043110.01634670.01872080.01103270.209589

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CHF12.29120 GHS
5 CHF61.45600 GHS
10 CHF122.91200 GHS
20 CHF245.82400 GHS
50 CHF614.56000 GHS
100 CHF1229.12000 GHS
250 CHF3072.80000 GHS
500 CHF6145.60000 GHS
1000 CHF12291.20000 GHS
2000 CHF24582.40000 GHS
5000 CHF61456.00000 GHS
10000 CHF122912.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swiss Franc
1 GHS0.08136 CHF
5 GHS0.40679 CHF
10 GHS0.81359 CHF
20 GHS1.62718 CHF
50 GHS4.06794 CHF
100 GHS8.13588 CHF
250 GHS20.33970 CHF
500 GHS40.67940 CHF
1000 GHS81.35880 CHF
2000 GHS162.71760 CHF
5000 GHS406.79400 CHF
10000 GHS813.58800 CHF