1.00000 GHS = 0.08151 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:21 UTC
GHS to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swiss Franc
1 GHS0.08151 CHF
5 GHS0.40754 CHF
10 GHS0.81507 CHF
20 GHS1.63014 CHF
50 GHS4.07536 CHF
100 GHS8.15071 CHF
250 GHS20.37677 CHF
500 GHS40.75355 CHF
1000 GHS81.50710 CHF
2000 GHS163.01420 CHF
5000 GHS407.53550 CHF
10000 GHS815.07100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CHF12.26890 GHS
5 CHF61.34450 GHS
10 CHF122.68900 GHS
20 CHF245.37800 GHS
50 CHF613.44500 GHS
100 CHF1226.89000 GHS
250 CHF3067.22500 GHS
500 CHF6134.45000 GHS
1000 CHF12268.90000 GHS
2000 CHF24537.80000 GHS
5000 CHF61344.50000 GHS
10000 CHF122689.00000 GHS