1 Guernsey pound to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert GGP to KYD at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
1.05 kyd

1.00000 GGP = 1.05421 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GGP1.05421 KYD
5 GGP5.27105 KYD
10 GGP10.54210 KYD
20 GGP21.08420 KYD
50 GGP52.71050 KYD
100 GGP105.42100 KYD
250 GGP263.55250 KYD
500 GGP527.10500 KYD
1000 GGP1054.21000 KYD
2000 GGP2108.42000 KYD
5000 GGP5271.05000 KYD
10000 GGP10542.10000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 KYD0.94858 GGP
5 KYD4.74289 GGP
10 KYD9.48578 GGP
20 KYD18.97156 GGP
50 KYD47.42890 GGP
100 KYD94.85780 GGP
250 KYD237.14450 GGP
500 KYD474.28900 GGP
1000 KYD948.57800 GGP
2000 KYD1897.15600 GGP
5000 KYD4742.89000 GGP
10000 KYD9485.78000 GGP