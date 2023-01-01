10 Guernsey pounds to Swiss francs

10 ggp
11.12 chf

1.00000 GGP = 1.11228 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Swiss Franc
1 GGP1.11228 CHF
5 GGP5.56140 CHF
10 GGP11.12280 CHF
20 GGP22.24560 CHF
50 GGP55.61400 CHF
100 GGP111.22800 CHF
250 GGP278.07000 CHF
500 GGP556.14000 CHF
1000 GGP1112.28000 CHF
2000 GGP2224.56000 CHF
5000 GGP5561.40000 CHF
10000 GGP11122.80000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guernsey pound
1 CHF0.89905 GGP
5 CHF4.49526 GGP
10 CHF8.99051 GGP
20 CHF17.98102 GGP
50 CHF44.95255 GGP
100 CHF89.90510 GGP
250 CHF224.76275 GGP
500 CHF449.52550 GGP
1000 CHF899.05100 GGP
2000 CHF1798.10200 GGP
5000 CHF4495.25500 GGP
10000 CHF8990.51000 GGP