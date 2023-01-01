5 Georgian laris to Samoan talas

Convert GEL to WST at the real exchange rate

5 gel
5.17 wst

1.00000 GEL = 1.03365 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54 UTC
GEL to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL1.03365 WST
5 GEL5.16825 WST
10 GEL10.33650 WST
20 GEL20.67300 WST
50 GEL51.68250 WST
100 GEL103.36500 WST
250 GEL258.41250 WST
500 GEL516.82500 WST
1000 GEL1033.65000 WST
2000 GEL2067.30000 WST
5000 GEL5168.25000 WST
10000 GEL10336.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST0.96744 GEL
5 WST4.83722 GEL
10 WST9.67444 GEL
20 WST19.34888 GEL
50 WST48.37220 GEL
100 WST96.74440 GEL
250 WST241.86100 GEL
500 WST483.72200 GEL
1000 WST967.44400 GEL
2000 WST1934.88800 GEL
5000 WST4837.22000 GEL
10000 WST9674.44000 GEL