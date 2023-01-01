5000 Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

Convert GEL to SCR at the real exchange rate

5000 gel
26805.55 scr

1.00000 GEL = 5.36111 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25 UTC
GEL to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.048287.19671.433361.646820.9618518.5254
1GBP1.153411.20895100.5691.653181.899371.109421.3664
1USD0.9540.827164183.18711.367451.571090.9176517.6735
1INR0.01146830.009943420.012021110.01643820.01888620.01103120.212455

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.36111 SCR
5 GEL26.80555 SCR
10 GEL53.61110 SCR
20 GEL107.22220 SCR
50 GEL268.05550 SCR
100 GEL536.11100 SCR
250 GEL1340.27750 SCR
500 GEL2680.55500 SCR
1000 GEL5361.11000 SCR
2000 GEL10722.22000 SCR
5000 GEL26805.55000 SCR
10000 GEL53611.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.18653 GEL
5 SCR0.93264 GEL
10 SCR1.86529 GEL
20 SCR3.73058 GEL
50 SCR9.32645 GEL
100 SCR18.65290 GEL
250 SCR46.63225 GEL
500 SCR93.26450 GEL
1000 SCR186.52900 GEL
2000 SCR373.05800 GEL
5000 SCR932.64500 GEL
10000 SCR1865.29000 GEL