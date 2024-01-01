5 Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

Convert SCR to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 scr
0.98 gel

1.00000 SCR = 0.19593 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19593 GEL
5 SCR0.97966 GEL
10 SCR1.95932 GEL
20 SCR3.91864 GEL
50 SCR9.79660 GEL
100 SCR19.59320 GEL
250 SCR48.98300 GEL
500 SCR97.96600 GEL
1000 SCR195.93200 GEL
2000 SCR391.86400 GEL
5000 SCR979.66000 GEL
10000 SCR1959.32000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.10380 SCR
5 GEL25.51900 SCR
10 GEL51.03800 SCR
20 GEL102.07600 SCR
50 GEL255.19000 SCR
100 GEL510.38000 SCR
250 GEL1275.95000 SCR
500 GEL2551.90000 SCR
1000 GEL5103.80000 SCR
2000 GEL10207.60000 SCR
5000 GEL25519.00000 SCR
10000 GEL51038.00000 SCR