10 Georgian laris to Saudi riyals

Convert GEL to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 gel
14.00 sar

1.00000 GEL = 1.39951 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21 UTC
GEL to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saudi Riyal
1 GEL1.39951 SAR
5 GEL6.99755 SAR
10 GEL13.99510 SAR
20 GEL27.99020 SAR
50 GEL69.97550 SAR
100 GEL139.95100 SAR
250 GEL349.87750 SAR
500 GEL699.75500 SAR
1000 GEL1399.51000 SAR
2000 GEL2799.02000 SAR
5000 GEL6997.55000 SAR
10000 GEL13995.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Georgian Lari
1 SAR0.71453 GEL
5 SAR3.57267 GEL
10 SAR7.14534 GEL
20 SAR14.29068 GEL
50 SAR35.72670 GEL
100 SAR71.45340 GEL
250 SAR178.63350 GEL
500 SAR357.26700 GEL
1000 SAR714.53400 GEL
2000 SAR1429.06800 GEL
5000 SAR3572.67000 GEL
10000 SAR7145.34000 GEL