20 Saudi riyals to Georgian laris

Convert SAR to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 sar
14.10 gel

1.00000 SAR = 0.70487 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561151.082389.75621.462781.646710.9521618.4046
1 GBP1.1680711.26425104.8461.70871.923551.1121921.4987
1 USD0.923950.790983182.9311.351551.521490.8797517.0051
1 INR0.01114130.009537840.012058210.01629730.01834650.01060820.205051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Georgian Lari
1 SAR0.70487 GEL
5 SAR3.52434 GEL
10 SAR7.04868 GEL
20 SAR14.09736 GEL
50 SAR35.24340 GEL
100 SAR70.48680 GEL
250 SAR176.21700 GEL
500 SAR352.43400 GEL
1000 SAR704.86800 GEL
2000 SAR1409.73600 GEL
5000 SAR3524.34000 GEL
10000 SAR7048.68000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Saudi Riyal
1 GEL1.41871 SAR
5 GEL7.09355 SAR
10 GEL14.18710 SAR
20 GEL28.37420 SAR
50 GEL70.93550 SAR
100 GEL141.87100 SAR
250 GEL354.67750 SAR
500 GEL709.35500 SAR
1000 GEL1418.71000 SAR
2000 GEL2837.42000 SAR
5000 GEL7093.55000 SAR
10000 GEL14187.10000 SAR