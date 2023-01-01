5 Georgian laris to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GEL to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 gel
7.09 pen

1.00000 GEL = 1.41738 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
GEL to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GEL1.41738 PEN
5 GEL7.08690 PEN
10 GEL14.17380 PEN
20 GEL28.34760 PEN
50 GEL70.86900 PEN
100 GEL141.73800 PEN
250 GEL354.34500 PEN
500 GEL708.69000 PEN
1000 GEL1417.38000 PEN
2000 GEL2834.76000 PEN
5000 GEL7086.90000 PEN
10000 GEL14173.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Georgian Lari
1 PEN0.70552 GEL
5 PEN3.52762 GEL
10 PEN7.05525 GEL
20 PEN14.11050 GEL
50 PEN35.27625 GEL
100 PEN70.55250 GEL
250 PEN176.38125 GEL
500 PEN352.76250 GEL
1000 PEN705.52500 GEL
2000 PEN1411.05000 GEL
5000 PEN3527.62500 GEL
10000 PEN7055.25000 GEL