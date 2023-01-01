5 Georgian laris to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert GEL to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 gel
0.577 kwd

1.00000 GEL = 0.11542 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31 UTC
GEL to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432791.646090.962218.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652791.898841.1099321.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.36731.570850.918117.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643640.01888330.01103660.212488

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GEL0.11542 KWD
5 GEL0.57712 KWD
10 GEL1.15424 KWD
20 GEL2.30848 KWD
50 GEL5.77120 KWD
100 GEL11.54240 KWD
250 GEL28.85600 KWD
500 GEL57.71200 KWD
1000 GEL115.42400 KWD
2000 GEL230.84800 KWD
5000 GEL577.12000 KWD
10000 GEL1154.24000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 KWD8.66369 GEL
5 KWD43.31845 GEL
10 KWD86.63690 GEL
20 KWD173.27380 GEL
50 KWD433.18450 GEL
100 KWD866.36900 GEL
250 KWD2165.92250 GEL
500 KWD4331.84500 GEL
1000 KWD8663.69000 GEL
2000 KWD17327.38000 GEL
5000 KWD43318.45000 GEL
10000 KWD86636.90000 GEL