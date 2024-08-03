500 British pounds sterling to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GBP to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
193,186 lkr

£1.000 GBP = Sr386.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.9360394.9360
Low384.8190372.0420
Average390.4312385.4195
Change-0.36%3.85%
View full history

1 GBP to LKR stats

The performance of GBP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.9360 and a 30 day low of 384.8190. This means the 30 day average was 390.4312. The change for GBP to LKR was -0.36.

The performance of GBP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 394.9360 and a 90 day low of 372.0420. This means the 90 day average was 385.4195. The change for GBP to LKR was 3.85.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GBP386.37200 LKR
5 GBP1,931.86000 LKR
10 GBP3,863.72000 LKR
20 GBP7,727.44000 LKR
50 GBP19,318.60000 LKR
100 GBP38,637.20000 LKR
250 GBP96,593.00000 LKR
500 GBP193,186.00000 LKR
1000 GBP386,372.00000 LKR
2000 GBP772,744.00000 LKR
5000 GBP1,931,860.00000 LKR
10000 GBP3,863,720.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 LKR0.00259 GBP
5 LKR0.01294 GBP
10 LKR0.02588 GBP
20 LKR0.05176 GBP
50 LKR0.12941 GBP
100 LKR0.25882 GBP
250 LKR0.64705 GBP
500 LKR1.29409 GBP
1000 LKR2.58818 GBP
2000 LKR5.17636 GBP
5000 LKR12.94090 GBP
10000 LKR25.88180 GBP