500 British pounds sterling to Laotian kips

Convert GBP to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
14,205,100 lak

£1.000 GBP = ₭28,410 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28,818.600028,818.6000
Low28,142.100026,676.6000
Average28,525.783327,783.8433
Change0.95%6.27%
1 GBP to LAK stats

The performance of GBP to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28,818.6000 and a 30 day low of 28,142.1000. This means the 30 day average was 28,525.7833. The change for GBP to LAK was 0.95.

The performance of GBP to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28,818.6000 and a 90 day low of 26,676.6000. This means the 90 day average was 27,783.8433. The change for GBP to LAK was 6.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Laotian Kip
1 GBP28,410.20000 LAK
5 GBP142,051.00000 LAK
10 GBP284,102.00000 LAK
20 GBP568,204.00000 LAK
50 GBP1,420,510.00000 LAK
100 GBP2,841,020.00000 LAK
250 GBP7,102,550.00000 LAK
500 GBP14,205,100.00000 LAK
1000 GBP28,410,200.00000 LAK
2000 GBP56,820,400.00000 LAK
5000 GBP142,051,000.00000 LAK
10000 GBP284,102,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / British Pound Sterling
1 LAK0.00004 GBP
5 LAK0.00018 GBP
10 LAK0.00035 GBP
20 LAK0.00070 GBP
50 LAK0.00176 GBP
100 LAK0.00352 GBP
250 LAK0.00880 GBP
500 LAK0.01760 GBP
1000 LAK0.03520 GBP
2000 LAK0.07040 GBP
5000 LAK0.17599 GBP
10000 LAK0.35199 GBP