British pound sterling to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Laotian kips is currently 28,410.200 today, reflecting a 0.520% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.443% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 28,574.200 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 28,203.400 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.