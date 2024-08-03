5,000 British pounds sterling to Czech korunas

Convert GBP to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 gbp
148,656.50 czk

£1.000 GBP = Kč29.73 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.228530.2285
Low29.650328.8056
Average30.008229.4445
Change0.27%1.72%
1 GBP to CZK stats

The performance of GBP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.2285 and a 30 day low of 29.6503. This means the 30 day average was 30.0082. The change for GBP to CZK was 0.27.

The performance of GBP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.2285 and a 90 day low of 28.8056. This means the 90 day average was 29.4445. The change for GBP to CZK was 1.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GBP29.73130 CZK
5 GBP148.65650 CZK
10 GBP297.31300 CZK
20 GBP594.62600 CZK
50 GBP1,486.56500 CZK
100 GBP2,973.13000 CZK
250 GBP7,432.82500 CZK
500 GBP14,865.65000 CZK
1000 GBP29,731.30000 CZK
2000 GBP59,462.60000 CZK
5000 GBP148,656.50000 CZK
10000 GBP297,313.00000 CZK
