10 British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars

Convert GBP to BND

10 gbp
16.99 bnd

£1.000 GBP = B$1.699 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74401.7440
Low1.69881.6935
Average1.73091.7196
Change-1.47%0.28%
1 GBP to BND stats

The performance of GBP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7440 and a 30 day low of 1.6988. This means the 30 day average was 1.7309. The change for GBP to BND was -1.47.

The performance of GBP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7440 and a 90 day low of 1.6935. This means the 90 day average was 1.7196. The change for GBP to BND was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

How to convert British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.69878 BND
5 GBP8.49390 BND
10 GBP16.98780 BND
20 GBP33.97560 BND
50 GBP84.93900 BND
100 GBP169.87800 BND
250 GBP424.69500 BND
500 GBP849.39000 BND
1000 GBP1,698.78000 BND
2000 GBP3,397.56000 BND
5000 GBP8,493.90000 BND
10000 GBP16,987.80000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.58866 GBP
5 BND2.94330 GBP
10 BND5.88659 GBP
20 BND11.77318 GBP
50 BND29.43295 GBP
100 BND58.86590 GBP
250 BND147.16475 GBP
500 BND294.32950 GBP
1000 BND588.65900 GBP
2000 BND1,177.31800 GBP
5000 BND2,943.29500 GBP
10000 BND5,886.59000 GBP