10 British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars

Convert GBP to BND at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
16.85 bnd

1.00000 GBP = 1.68499 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
How to convert British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.68499 BND
5 GBP8.42495 BND
10 GBP16.84990 BND
20 GBP33.69980 BND
50 GBP84.24950 BND
100 GBP168.49900 BND
250 GBP421.24750 BND
500 GBP842.49500 BND
1000 GBP1684.99000 BND
2000 GBP3369.98000 BND
5000 GBP8424.95000 BND
10000 GBP16849.90000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.59348 GBP
5 BND2.96739 GBP
10 BND5.93477 GBP
20 BND11.86954 GBP
50 BND29.67385 GBP
100 BND59.34770 GBP
250 BND148.36925 GBP
500 BND296.73850 GBP
1000 BND593.47700 GBP
2000 BND1186.95400 GBP
5000 BND2967.38500 GBP
10000 BND5934.77000 GBP