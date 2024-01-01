10 thousand Brunei dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert BND to GBP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = £0.5890 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 BND to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58510.5844
Change0.69%1.07%
View full history

1 BND to GBP stats

The performance of BND to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5851. The change for BND to GBP was 0.69.

The performance of BND to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for BND to GBP was 1.07.

Track market ratesView BND to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69218.071.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1531.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9440.9581.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.680.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.58898 GBP
5 BND2.94491 GBP
10 BND5.88981 GBP
20 BND11.77962 GBP
50 BND29.44905 GBP
100 BND58.89810 GBP
250 BND147.24525 GBP
500 BND294.49050 GBP
1000 BND588.98100 GBP
2000 BND1,177.96200 GBP
5000 BND2,944.90500 GBP
10000 BND5,889.81000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.69785 BND
5 GBP8.48925 BND
10 GBP16.97850 BND
20 GBP33.95700 BND
50 GBP84.89250 BND
100 GBP169.78500 BND
250 GBP424.46250 BND
500 GBP848.92500 BND
1000 GBP1,697.85000 BND
2000 GBP3,395.70000 BND
5000 GBP8,489.25000 BND
10000 GBP16,978.50000 BND