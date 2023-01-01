250 Falkland Islands pounds to Nigerian nairas

Convert FKP to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 fkp
234426.50 ngn

1.00000 FKP = 937.70600 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

FKP to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 FKP → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.048987.25491.434111.647660.9619518.5385
1GBP1.153811.2102100.6731.654651.901041.109921.3893
1USD0.95340.82631183.18711.367251.570850.917117.6742
1INR0.01146070.009933150.012021110.01643580.01888330.01102450.212463

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 FKP937.70600 NGN
5 FKP4688.53000 NGN
10 FKP9377.06000 NGN
20 FKP18754.12000 NGN
50 FKP46885.30000 NGN
100 FKP93770.60000 NGN
250 FKP234426.50000 NGN
500 FKP468853.00000 NGN
1000 FKP937706.00000 NGN
2000 FKP1875412.00000 NGN
5000 FKP4688530.00000 NGN
10000 FKP9377060.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Falkland Islands Pound
1 NGN0.00107 FKP
5 NGN0.00533 FKP
10 NGN0.01066 FKP
20 NGN0.02133 FKP
50 NGN0.05332 FKP
100 NGN0.10664 FKP
250 NGN0.26661 FKP
500 NGN0.53321 FKP
1000 NGN1.06643 FKP
2000 NGN2.13286 FKP
5000 NGN5.33215 FKP
10000 NGN10.66430 FKP