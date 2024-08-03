20 Euros to Vietnamese dongs
|1 EUR to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27,761.5000
|27,761.5000
|Low
|27,188.1000
|27,188.1000
|Average
|27,538.0967
|27,479.0111
|Change
|-0.01%
|0.66%
|View full history
1 EUR to VND stats
The performance of EUR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27,761.5000 and a 30 day low of 27,188.1000. This means the 30 day average was 27,538.0967. The change for EUR to VND was -0.01.
The performance of EUR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27,761.5000 and a 90 day low of 27,188.1000. This means the 90 day average was 27,479.0111. The change for EUR to VND was 0.66.
|Conversion rates Euro / Vietnamese Dong
|1 EUR
|27,515.60000 VND
|5 EUR
|137,578.00000 VND
|10 EUR
|275,156.00000 VND
|20 EUR
|550,312.00000 VND
|50 EUR
|1,375,780.00000 VND
|100 EUR
|2,751,560.00000 VND
|250 EUR
|6,878,900.00000 VND
|500 EUR
|13,757,800.00000 VND
|1000 EUR
|27,515,600.00000 VND
|2000 EUR
|55,031,200.00000 VND
|5000 EUR
|137,578,000.00000 VND
|10000 EUR
|275,156,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Euro
|1000 VND
|0.03634 EUR
|2000 VND
|0.07269 EUR
|5000 VND
|0.18172 EUR
|10000 VND
|0.36343 EUR
|20000 VND
|0.72686 EUR
|50000 VND
|1.81715 EUR
|100000 VND
|3.63430 EUR
|200000 VND
|7.26860 EUR
|500000 VND
|18.17150 EUR
|1000000 VND
|36.34300 EUR
|2000000 VND
|72.68600 EUR
|5000000 VND
|181.71500 EUR