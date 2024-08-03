Euro to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Vietnamese dongs is currently 27,515.600 today, reflecting a 0.973% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.097% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 27,550.900 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 27,188.100 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.