5 Euros to Singapore dollars

Convert EUR to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 eur
7.24 sgd

€1.000 EUR = S$1.447 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.46581.4676
Low1.44191.4419
Average1.45931.4585
Change-0.94%-0.39%
1 EUR to SGD stats

The performance of EUR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4658 and a 30 day low of 1.4419. This means the 30 day average was 1.4593. The change for EUR to SGD was -0.94.

The performance of EUR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4676 and a 90 day low of 1.4419. This means the 90 day average was 1.4585. The change for EUR to SGD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Singapore Dollar
1 EUR1.44744 SGD
5 EUR7.23720 SGD
10 EUR14.47440 SGD
20 EUR28.94880 SGD
50 EUR72.37200 SGD
100 EUR144.74400 SGD
250 EUR361.86000 SGD
500 EUR723.72000 SGD
1000 EUR1,447.44000 SGD
2000 EUR2,894.88000 SGD
5000 EUR7,237.20000 SGD
10000 EUR14,474.40000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Euro
1 SGD0.69087 EUR
5 SGD3.45437 EUR
10 SGD6.90874 EUR
20 SGD13.81748 EUR
50 SGD34.54370 EUR
100 SGD69.08740 EUR
250 SGD172.71850 EUR
500 SGD345.43700 EUR
1000 SGD690.87400 EUR
2000 SGD1,381.74800 EUR
5000 SGD3,454.37000 EUR
10000 SGD6,908.74000 EUR