50 Singapore dollars to Euros

Convert SGD to EUR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = €0.7075 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
SGD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 SGD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70750.7075
Low0.69570.6867
Average0.70150.6978
Change0.54%3.02%
1 SGD to EUR stats

The performance of SGD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7075 and a 30 day low of 0.6957. This means the 30 day average was 0.7015. The change for SGD to EUR was 0.54.

The performance of SGD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7075 and a 90 day low of 0.6867. This means the 90 day average was 0.6978. The change for SGD to EUR was 3.02.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Euro
1 SGD0.70751 EUR
5 SGD3.53753 EUR
10 SGD7.07505 EUR
20 SGD14.15010 EUR
50 SGD35.37525 EUR
100 SGD70.75050 EUR
250 SGD176.87625 EUR
500 SGD353.75250 EUR
1000 SGD707.50500 EUR
2000 SGD1,415.01000 EUR
5000 SGD3,537.52500 EUR
10000 SGD7,075.05000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Singapore Dollar
1 EUR1.41342 SGD
5 EUR7.06710 SGD
10 EUR14.13420 SGD
20 EUR28.26840 SGD
50 EUR70.67100 SGD
100 EUR141.34200 SGD
250 EUR353.35500 SGD
500 EUR706.71000 SGD
1000 EUR1,413.42000 SGD
2000 EUR2,826.84000 SGD
5000 EUR7,067.10000 SGD
10000 EUR14,134.20000 SGD