1 Euro to Saudi riyals

Convert EUR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 eur
4.10 sar

€1.000 EUR = SR4.095 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.10364.1036
Low4.04714.0065
Average4.07424.0556
Change0.98%1.52%
1 EUR to SAR stats

The performance of EUR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1036 and a 30 day low of 4.0471. This means the 30 day average was 4.0742. The change for EUR to SAR was 0.98.

The performance of EUR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1036 and a 90 day low of 4.0065. This means the 90 day average was 4.0556. The change for EUR to SAR was 1.52.

How to convert Euros to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Saudi Riyal
1 EUR4.09504 SAR
5 EUR20.47520 SAR
10 EUR40.95040 SAR
20 EUR81.90080 SAR
50 EUR204.75200 SAR
100 EUR409.50400 SAR
250 EUR1,023.76000 SAR
500 EUR2,047.52000 SAR
1000 EUR4,095.04000 SAR
2000 EUR8,190.08000 SAR
5000 EUR20,475.20000 SAR
10000 EUR40,950.40000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Euro
1 SAR0.24420 EUR
5 SAR1.22099 EUR
10 SAR2.44198 EUR
20 SAR4.88396 EUR
50 SAR12.20990 EUR
100 SAR24.41980 EUR
250 SAR61.04950 EUR
500 SAR122.09900 EUR
1000 SAR244.19800 EUR
2000 SAR488.39600 EUR
5000 SAR1,220.99000 EUR
10000 SAR2,441.98000 EUR