Euro to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Saudi riyals is currently 4.095 today, reflecting a 1.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.542% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 4.100 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 4.045 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.565% increase in value.